Women’s University Swabi Bans Mobile Phones

Women University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district has prohibited all students from using smartphones, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

According to a statement issued by the university’s provost, “Smartphones/touch screen mobile or tablets will not be allowed on the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from April 20, 2022 (Wednesday)”. In the event of a violation, the institution will take strict disciplinary action and impose an Rs. 5,000 fine on students involved.

ALSO READ Federal Ombudsman Takes Suo Motu Notice of Complaints Against Utility Stores

Sources said students have been observed using a lot of social media applications during university hours, which has an impact on their education, behavior, and performance. As a result, students are not permitted to use mobile phones during university hours, according to the warning.

Earlier in March 2021, Peshawar University instructed its students to adhere to the new dress code and to wear their cards at all times. The dress rule, according to university officials at the time, was aimed at ensuring that students wore similar-looking attire on campus.

ALSO READ Surf Excel Gives #KhushiyonKaSadqa this Ramzan

Likewise, the Hazara University in Mansehra ordered women to wear shalwar kameez with a dupatta, chadar, or abaya, on January 9, 2021. Under the new restrictions, heavy make-up, jewelry, and costly purses were prohibited.

In other cases, men were instructed to dress in either formal eastern or western clothes. Interestingly, students are no longer allowed to wear cut, ripped, or skin-tight jeans, shorts, slippers, or accessories such as earrings and chains.