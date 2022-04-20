World Cup Winning Captain Breaks Silence on Pakistan-India Series

The prospects of the Pakistan-India bilateral series have been under discussion since the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has taken charge of the cricket board but there is no positive development on the matter.

Recently, former Indian World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, revealed that only the governments of both neighboring countries can settle the future of cricket between the two countries.

Speaking to the Times of India, the former all-rounder said, “National interest is of foremost importance when it comes to restarting bilateral cricketing relations with Pakistan.”

India and Pakistan last played bilateral series back in 2012-13 when the Pakistan team, under the captaincy of Misbah-ul-Haq, visited India for white-ball series while they played a Test series back 2007-08.

While answering a question regarding the main hurdle, Kapil stated that players from both countries always want bilateral cricket but the governments are not ready to do so and as responsible citizens, players should stand with their government’s policy.

“Players are ready to play anytime if the government allows. Being responsible citizens, we should stand with our government’s policy,” he added.

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, had also blamed Narendra Modi-led government for halting Indo-Pak bilateral cricket.

When the former Indian captain was asked whether he wants to see bilateral cricket or not, he said “My opinion is not important. What is the most important is the country’s policy.”

Earlier this month, PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, proposed a triangular or four-nation tournament during the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai but it was turned down.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ramiz had raised this matter in multiple ICC and ACC meetings in past and had offered several options but the government of India is not willing to resume cricket with Pakistan.