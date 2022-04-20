Babar and Rizwan’s Heroics Rated Among Top Match-Saving Knocks in WTC23

Pakistan’s star duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s fighting knocks in the second Test against Australia have been named amongst the top match-saving knocks of the current World Test Championship cycle by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

West Indian captain, Kraigg Brathwaite’s breathtaking innings in the second Test against England and the New Zealand spinner, Rachin Ravindra’s gritty display in his debut match against India in the first Test between the two sides have also been included.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, played an innings of a lifetime as he led from the front to save the second Test match against Australia.

Babar’s marathon innings almost lasted the last two days of the match as he dug in deep to resist a potent Australian attack. Babar scored 196 runs in the fourth innings as he played 425 balls in 603 minutes. Babar’s masterclass is regarded as one of the finest innings in Test cricket history.

Babar was ably supported by his deputy, Mohammad Rizwan, in the same Test match.

Rizwan was sensational on the final day as he took the attack to the Australian bowling unit. He put on a 115-run stand alongside Babar Azam before Pakistan suffered a mini-collapse. Despite the unnerving situation, Rizwan held his nerve and showcased his exceptional temperament as he scored a scintillating century.

Rizwan brought up his century in the penultimate over as he batted the latter part of his innings alongside tailenders.

Here are the top match-saving knocks of WTC: (As of 20 April 2022)