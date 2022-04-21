England Cricket’s New Head Says Pakistan is Best Country He’s Ever Visited

Former England cricketer, Rob Key has revealed that before visiting Pakistan, he was a bit nervous. He now believes that Pakistan is the best among all the countries he has visited and he was lucky to be a part of the historic Pakistan-Australia series.

In a video released by PCB, Rob Key said, “I was a bit nervous before when I came out here, I knew very little about Pakistan but I know it was two very good teams and a historic tour, it’s been a privilege to be part of it.”

Rob Key, who was appointed the new managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last week, was part of the commentary panel of the Pakistan-Australia series.

While answering a question regarding hospitality, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that people in England have a wrong perception of Pakistan but they have no idea how good the country is.

“I think in England we have this perception of Pakistan there’s nowhere near right actually, we have no idea how good it really is and it’s just been fantastic I think hospitality is second to none, all the countries I’ve been to this is the best by an absolute mile,” he added.

While appreciating Australia’s Pat Cummins and Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Rob Key stated that watching them against each other in Test cricket was one of the best moments.

“I think probably the moments I remember the most are when you had probably two of the best in the world going at it which only Test cricket can bring,” he said.

“So especially in the second Test when Cummins was bowling at the top of his game against Babar Azam who was at the top of his game, they were the moments because Test cricket is about the journey, It is not always about the results and seeing those two go at it in last innings, that’s as good as it gets,” he concluded.