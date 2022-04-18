Shan, Hasan and Haris Dominate 2nd Round of County Championship [Videos]

The second round of the 2022 County Championship came to a close with some impressive performances by the Pakistani players in action. As many as six players from Pakistan including, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, and Zafar Gohar were in action while Naseem Shah was ruled out due to injury. Azhar Ali’s team was not scheduled to play 2nd round.

Shan Masood was the star of the show as he continued his brilliant form by scoring a magnificent double-century as Derbyshire and Sussex played out a draw. This was Shan’s first double-century in First-class cricket and his innings of 239 runs was the highest score by a Pakistani batter in County Cricket.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan made his debut for Sussex in the same match. Rizwan batted once in the match and could only manage 22 runs in his first outing in County cricket. He was exceptional behind the stumps as he picked up 4 catches.

Shan Masood making batting look so easy during his double-hundred for Derbyshire versus Sussex pic.twitter.com/amtYICqPP9 #Cricket #CountyChampionship — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 16, 2022

Two quick wickets and two Rizwan catches. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YC14dRuOIv — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 15, 2022

Pakistan’s pace battery was on fire, with Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf making their debuts in County Championship. Both the speedsters were magnificent as they led their respective sides to victory in their first match of the season.

Hasan Ali picked up five wickets in the match with figures of 2/58 in the first and 3/36 in the second innings as Lancashire convincingly defeated Kent by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf was a bit expensive in his first outing but picked up 6 wickets as Yorkshire defeated Gloucestershire by 6 wickets. Haris picked up figures of 3/81 in the first innings and 3/96 in the second innings as he troubled the opposition batting unit with his express pace.

🎥 @HarisRauf14 with a high-class over including a debut Yorkshire wicket and this beauty 😍 #OneRose pic.twitter.com/azJeyAvyBN — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 14, 2022

Furthermore, Zafar Gohar, who faced Haris Rauf’s team in the same match, continued his fine form but was unable to help his side to a victory. Gohar picked up a wicket in each of the two innings and scored 40 runs in the second innings of the match.

ZAF 👉 BOBBY It's a crucial wicket for Gloucestershire as Zafar Gohar gets Duke to edge one and Bracey takes it very well behind the stumps👏 Bess is the new batter with Yorkshire 226/5 🏏 Live stream ➡ https://t.co/NacJYSuYsT#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/WLYDPfvyXp — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) April 15, 2022

Lastly, Mohammad Abbas was in action for Hampshire but he was unable to create any impact as they lost by an innings and 17 runs to Surrey. Abbas went wicketless in the only innings he bowled in the match.