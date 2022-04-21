NAB Claims Recovery of Ill-Gotten Rs. 584 Billion

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has stated that it recovered Rs. 584 billion over the last four years.

NAB issued a statement in response to the allegations made against its 4-year performance. The bureau refuted news items accusing that the NAB had incurred Rs. 18 billion in expenditure. NAB statement states that Rs. 26 billion was distributed among 177,408 people affected by housing societies’ scams.

ALSO READ NAB Arrests Bike Company Director in Multibillion Rupee Scam

NAB mentioned that a total of Rs. 460 billion was recovered from the owners of a housing society, and its efforts led to a recovery of £140 million in London. It added that a sizeable amount of the money was given to the governments and institutions with records.

ALSO READ PAC Directs FBR to Collect Rs.1,300 Billion by Resolving Court Cases

The statement revealed that necessary legal action is being taken against the ‘baseless allegations’ and clarified that an audit had been conducted until June 2021 with the help of the Auditor General of Pakistan. NAB has properly responded to the concerns of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding all the recoveries. All the accused people are on trial in the appellate and trial courts, with 1,405 people having been convicted so far.