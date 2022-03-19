NAB Arrests Bike Company Director in Multibillion Rupee Scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has apprehended one of the directors of Three-A Alliance for his alleged collusion in a multibillion-rupee scam.

The accused, Faisal Khan, was brought to Quetta and presented before Accountability Court Judge, Allah Dad Roshan, who gave him remand in physical custody for a week, as per a spokesman for NAB Balochistan.

NAB revealed that Faisal Khan had gone into hiding after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Kashif Qamar’s company, Three-A Alliance, had defrauded thousands of individuals taking their hard-earned money by promising to deliver new motorcycles to them at a predetermined monthly profit. A large number of motorcycles were booked through its franchises and thousands of buyers had receipts for huge sums of money they had paid.

Several had complained about it to NAB, and its Director-General (DG) had prompted the NAB Balochistan to investigate the matter. The latter issued an inquiry against 25 people, including the owner of Three-A Alliance.

NAB had previously arrested Nadeem Jaga, Ahmed Jan, Jalat Khan, Shadi Khan, Shahid Gill, and Syed Mir, as well as another director of the company, Kamran Anjum, last month.

DG NAB was satisfied with the arrests and has directed the investigative team to expedite its efforts to arrest the prime suspect.

Via Dawn