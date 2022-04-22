Documents Unearth Rs. 500 Billion Embezzlement in Rawalpindi Ring Road Project

An official investigation has unearthed embezzlement worth hundreds of billions of rupees in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The concerned top officials, in their secret study report, revealed that the project directly benefited some members of the former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, and a few dozen investors, who made Rs. 500 billion illicitly by selling bogus plot files through illegal maps of housing societies.

The files were sold with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), and the Punjab government’s monograms.

Citing the report, Samaa has claimed that local landowners, those who bought plots and files, and the Punjab government, all fell prey to the fictitious project.

The victims of this mega scandal lodged their complaints with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Punjab Anti-Corruption Department, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister Punjab, but did not get any relief.

The investment of the buyers of plots has been wasted while hundreds of overseas Pakistanis have also fallen victim to this fraud.

The classified document revealed that 226,000 acres of agricultural land was targeted by investors involved in the fraud. In the first phase, over 50 societies and investors raised Rs. 150 billion by selling 75,000 bogus files from Chakri to Mort Interchange. Another Rs. 48 billion were minted from the sale of 48,000 files from Mort to Hukla Interchange.

“Rs. 150 billion more was collected by selling 400,000 files in Attock Loop premises, and then another Rs. 24 billion was collected in the name of development and valuation,” it added.

The report recommended access to the records of all the files sold in the name of the Ring Road project and demanded an investigation into all buying and selling records, anonymous transactions, tax evasion, and fraud.

The investigation also confirmed that changes in the original plan of the Ring Road project were made for the benefit of some influential personalities, including Zulfi Bukhari, and Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Zulfi Bukhari, a special assistant to ex-PM Imran Khan, had resigned after being named in the case and had sent a defamation notice worth Rs. 1 billion to the Rawalpindi Commissioner who prepared the report.