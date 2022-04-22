CDA to Build a Dedicated Bay Near Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station for Metro Airport Track

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to conjoin the Rawalpindi-Islamabad and the Peshawar Mor-airport metro bus services on instructions of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif. The department has started constructing a metro bus bay near Faiz Ahmed Faiz station, dedicated to the airport fleet of Metro buses.

The station is situated close to the excise and taxation office and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) office, 30 kilometers from Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

A notice issued to Metro Bus Authority from the PM’s office ordered the merging of two services. It highlighted that those traveling from the Secretariat or from Saddar can now travel up to Peshawar Morr, NUST, or IIA or vice-versa. CDA plans to complete the work on Faiz Ahmed Faiz metro bay by Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Sharif launched the Peshawar Mor to IIA Metro Bus Service on Monday. He announced that riders can use Metro buses for free during Ramadan.

According to a CDA official, an average of 8,000 passengers use the bus service daily. He added that 9,900 passengers used the service on Tuesday and that the number of its users will increase in the coming days due to the reconvening of onsight office work and the opening of universities.