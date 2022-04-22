Proton Saga is Getting a Facelift and Advanced Features Soon

Proton has been selling the current generation Saga in Malaysia for six years. The company has finally decided to give it a mid-cycle facelift in an effort to regain its market share from Malaysia’s new bestseller — Perodua Myvi.

The latest report from wapcar.com — a Malaysian car news outlet — suggests that Proton will offer the facelifted version with an additional variant, namely, the Premium S automatic. This accounts for a total of four variants including the familiar Standard Manual, Standard Auto, and Premium Auto.

Upgrades

All four variants will have the same engine as in Pakistan — a naturally-aspirated 1298cc 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 95 horsepower and 120 Newton-meters of torque. The Standard manual will have a 5-speed manual gearbox while all other variants will have a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Other major changes include:

New Logo

A.C. Climate Control

Central Armrest/Storage Compartment

Track and Stability Control (In Standard Auto variant and above)

Hill-Start Assist (In Standard Auto variant and above)

New 15″ Alloy Wheels

New 7″ Floating Touch Sensitive Head Unit

Electronically Foldable side Mirrors (Premium S)

New Gauge Cluster (Premium S)

Side Skirts (Premium S)

Bumper Extensions (Premium S)

Leatherette Interior (Premium S)

Keyless Entry

Push Button Start

Proton Saga facelift could witness a minor price increase, however, no confirmed details are available at the time. The report confirms, however, that its production has already begun and that Proton will debut the new model next month.

As for the Pakistani market, Saga is still struggling to catch on due to long delivery times and dampened demand but a facelift could put the company into the mainstream as it is still the cheapest sedan in Pakistan.