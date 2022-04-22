The City School Celebrates Earth Day 2022

The City School Central Region Earth Day celebrations began with an extensive tree plantation drive across major cities in Punjab followed by the students engaged in a thorough clean-up of the city.

In collaboration with PHA and waste management authorities, The City School initiated tree plantation and clean-up drives in Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Multan, and Sialkot.

Additionally, The City School students also placed yellow and blue dustbins that say ‘Together We Grow’ in public parks in their respective cities to advocate for a cleaner society.

Along with developing organizational and leadership skills in the students, these activities truly embraced the spirit of Earth Day that revolves around enlightening the youth on the importance of saving the planet.

This Earth Day, TCS students pledged to work towards saving the planet and protecting Earth against global warming and climate change. Aurangzeb Firoz, CEO of The City School Network, expressed immense pride in the school’s ‘Together We Grow’ initiative.

He emphasized that the involvement of ‘Cityzens’ in plantation drives and local city clean-ups would allow the school to fulfill its mission of creating the future leaders of tomorrow.

The City School believes that in order to create a more sustainable future, people need to take care of the environment by maximizing tree plantations. This year, TCS students aimed to plant 500 trees across Punjab to celebrate Earth Day.

Notable people including local CEO Education, DG PHA, and other government officials participated in several plantation activities across Punjab.