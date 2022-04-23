Netflis Has a Hidden ‘Forget’ Button You May Not Know About

Netflix has a ‘forget what you just saw’ button which may not be as accessible as viewers would like.

A recent tweet pointed out that Netflix has an option that lets you hide shows you have already watched from your viewing history.

@pierce @alexhcranz @reckless fyi, Netflix does have a version of the "forget this" button you suggested. it's not quite as accessible, and you can only do it *after* viewing, not before. but it's an option! don't ask me why i know this… https://t.co/fY15dFIwHB — Julián Gustavo Gómez (@TheJulianGomez) April 22, 2022

The feature can be accessed via going into Accounts and selecting the profile you want to hide your watched shows or movies in. Go to Profile & Parental Controls and open Viewing Activity. There you will find a ‘hide icon’ that will allow you to hide the content you do not want to appear on your profile.

For shows or movies you recently started watching that appear in the ‘Continue Watching’ queue you can make use of the ‘Remove from Continue Watching.’ However, this feature is only available on certain TV apps, the web browser, and some mobile apps.