Shan Masood Breaks Multiple Records in County Championship

Pakistan’s left-handed opener Shan Masood has become the second Asian batter to score back-to-back double centuries in the county championship. The first was Nawab Iftikharuddin who scored 231 and 224 for Worcestershire in 1933.

The in-form cricketer, who represents Derbyshire, has displayed another scintillating performance by scoring 219 off 268 deliveries against Leicestershire and became the first Pakistani to score two consecutive double centuries in the county championship.

Last week, Masood had made history by registering the highest individual score by a Pakistani opener in County Championship. While scoring a monumental 239 runs, Masood surpassed former legendary batter Zaheer Abbas who had scored 230 against Kent back in 1976.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Brings Up Another Century in County Championship [Video]

With his recent knock of 219, he became the second Pakistani batter to score back-to-back double centuries in first-class cricket. Previously, Arshad Parvez had scored 243 against Balochistan and 236 against MCB in BCCP Patron’s Trophy in 1978.

Currently, Masood is the top run-scorer in the ongoing county championship season amassing 611 runs overall in just four innings. He was also the third leading batter in the Pakistan Super League this year where he scored 478 runs in 12 innings.

Shan was added to the national squad for a red-ball leg of the series against Australia after a gap of two years but did not get the chance as Imam-ul-Haq performed brilliantly throughout the series.

Currently, several Pakistani players are playing in the County Championship this summer and are in superb form. Earlier this week, Hasan Ali jolted Gloucestershire by bowling a splendid spell of 6/47 on his first day.