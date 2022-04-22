Shan Masood Brings Up Another Century in County Championship [Video]

Shan Masood continues his premium form in County Championship blazing away another century, this time against Leicestershire. Scoring unbeaten 116, Shan Masood has recorded his 4th consecutive fifty-plus score in County Championship.

ALSO READ Star Pakistani Pacer Replaces Naseem Shah in County Championship

In the ongoing match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire, Shan Masood has once again been a hard nut to crack as he completed his century.

Opening the innings for his side, Shan Masood has made an easy total of 213 look even easier. The left-handed batter has scored 116 runs off 169 balls as he remains unbeaten. This is his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament.

With this, Shan Masood has helped his team to reach 2019 runs while two wickets fell at the other end.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xZ1jG6WpLE

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/6xZ1jG6WpLE?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/6xZ1jG6WpLE?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/6xZ1jG6WpLE





Shan Masood seems to brilliantly carry his impressive T20 form from PSL to the technical game of the English County Championship. Featuring in County Championship for the very first time, Shan Masood has been playing anchor-role for Derbyshire. He was the leading run-scorer in the first two rounds smashing his maiden double hundred in the tournament.