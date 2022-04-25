England Superstars Laud Hasan Ali’s Impact in County Cricket

Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali has bounced back to form after magnificent performances in the County Championship for Lancashire Cricket Club. He has been influential for Lancashire in their two wins so far and was particularly exceptional in their win against Gloucestershire.

ALSO READ Jos Buttler Credits Former Pakistani Cricketer for His Success in IPL

Hasan is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in County division one, having picked up 14 wickets at an average of 13.57 in 2 matches he has played. Hasan picked up 5 wickets in his debut match in the competition and he followed it up with 9 wickets including a six-wicket haul in the second match.

The 27-year-old’s impact was appreciated by Lancashire and England superstar, Liam Livingstone. Livingstone took to Twitter to praise the performances of Hasan and commended the Lancashire management for signing the Pakistani superstar.

Livingstone replied, ‘What a signing, what a win’.

What a signing… what a win 🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/bqei0nZohb — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) April 24, 2022

ALSO READ Qalandars’ COO Appreciates India for Promoting Umran Malik Like Haris Rauf

Livingstone is a part of the Lancashire squad but he is currently unavailable for selection due to his commitments in the Indian Premier League. The explosive English middle-order batter is one of the most sought-after players in T20 cricket around the world.

Hasan also earned the praise of his fellow Lancashire pacers, James Anderson and Saqib Mahmood, after his exceptional six-wicket haul in the first innings of the match. Previously, Jos Buttler had also heaped praises on the fast bowler for his brilliant bowling display.

The right-arm pacer struggled for form over the past few months for the Men in Green but he seems to have regained his confidence and form in County cricket.