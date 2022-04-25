Jos Buttler Credits Former Pakistani Cricketer for His Success

England’s explosive wicket-keeper batter, Jos Buttler, is widely regarded as one of the finest white-ball players in world cricket currently. Buttler is currently in the form of his life as he has already struck 3 centuries in 7 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to Buttler, his astonishing run of form is due to his improvement in his technique and shot selection. Buttler revealed that he has worked hard on the crucial advice of former Pakistan cricketer, Mushtaq Ahmed, which helped him improve his game massively.

The 31-year-old revealed that Mushtaq Ahmed helped him identify his areas of weakness and turned them into strengths. Buttler stated that Mushtaq’s advice helped him clear his state of mind and opened up a new horizon in his batting which has been fruitful so far.

“Mushtaq Ahmed always told me to hit on the off-side first and then come around to the leg-side. If you are looking only on the leg-side, you will never hit the ball on the off-side,” Buttler remarked.

Buttler has been marvelous during the ongoing IPL. He is leading the run-scoring charts in the tournament with 491 runs at an average of 81.83 and a strike rate of 161.51. Buttler’s exploits at the top of the order have helped his side, Rajasthan Royals, to move to the third spot in the table halfway through the group stages of the tournament.