Foree Hasn’t Paid Its Employees in Over a Year

Foree, the company behind the online payments, P2P transfer, and bill payments app, has been failing to pay its employees for over a year. Former employees are still struggling to receive their pending salaries.

The issue came to light once Aasma Jabin, a former employee at Foree, shared the details on Linkedin recently. The ex-employee joined Foree over a year ago and worked there for 8 months. Jabin left the company amid administrative issues which caused delayed salary payments for several employees.

She claims that more than 70% of employees left the company during this time and she has been waiting on her dues for over a year. Jabin has been looking into legal options to get clearance as well. You can read her full post below.

Foree’s HR department officially responded to her Linkedin post, saying that they had managed to pay a majority of their employees and are working on the rest. However, it remains to be seen if anything comes out of it.

Here is the official response: