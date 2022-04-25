Javed Afridi Shares Video of MG’s Electric Car Plant

Javed Afridi has become active on social media recently, following the reinitiation of the under-invoicing scandal investigation against MG JW SEZ. To prove the company’s legitimacy, Afridi shared a video clip of machinery breaking ground for MG’s dedicated electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant.

PAKISTANS FIRST GIGA NEV/EV PLANT UNDER CONSTRUCTION. pic.twitter.com/gEDWrf9F95 — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) April 25, 2022

The tweet does not specify the exact location, however, previous reports suggest that the company will set up the plant in Raiwind, Lahore, and will manufacture EVs in its own specialized economic zone (SEZ) with a local investment of Rs. 637 million, and foreign direct investment of Rs. 663 million.

Afridi is a huge advocate of EVs and has been vocal about the formation of an EV policy that will benefit both the public and the automakers.

Recent Troubles

MG has once again landed in hot waters as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to re-investigate the company for the under-invoicing scandal.

FBR had exonerated the company of all allegations after finding out that they were false. However, FBR is forced to investigate the company regardless, following the regime change.

MG maintains that the reports of under-invoicing are false, stating that it welcomes any kind of investigation from all relevant parties