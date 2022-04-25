Pakistan Railways Offers Huge Discounts for Eid Holidays

Pakistan Railways will offer up to 30 percent discounts on train tickets to those traveling during the upcoming Eid Holidays.

According to a recent report, the department has also reduced fares of Thal Express, which it resumed recently with assistance from the private sector. This train goes from Rawalpindi to Multan. It has also reduced the fares for Sir Syed Express by 40 percent, which goes from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Railways noted that it has reduced fares as per usual on Eid holidays to facilitate people traveling to their families in all parts of the country.

This is indeed a considerate step, despite the department recording heavy losses recently. According to official sources, Pakistan Railways suffered losses worth over Rs. 150 billion during the last three-and-a-half years.

They added that in addition to an amount exceeding Rs. 130 billion the department faced a deficit of around Rs. 20 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Sources added Pakistan Railways has begun executing a multi-pronged plan of action to address the financial turmoil and enhance the service for its users.