Rashid Khan Picks Babar, Kohli and Williamson as His Dream Hat-Trick

Afghanistan’s leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, is regarded as one of the greatest spinners in the shortest format of cricket. Recently, the leg-break bowler opened up on his dream hat-trick.

Rashid, who is currently in the fifth spot in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers, said that he would like to take the wickets of the three of the best batters in the modern era with consecutive deliveries.

While responding to the question during an interview on YouTube channel 12th Khiladi, Rashid named Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Virat Kohli, and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as his “dream hat-trick.”

Rashid is representing the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing edition and is an integral part of the franchise. He also led the Gujarat Titans in the absence of full-time captain Hardik Pandya.

When the star spinner was asked to name the toughest batters he has ever faced, he named West Indian hard-hitters, Chris Gayle, and Andre Russell, as well as Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.

Rashid Khan, who was part of Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, has taken the wicket of Babar Azam on five occasions.

Rashid, who had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2017 to 2021 under the captaincy of Williamson, has got the wicket of the Kiwi skipper only once while conceding 30 runs off 29 deliveries while he has only been able to dismiss Virat Kohli once.

Overall, Rashid Khan has played 58 T20I matches and took 105 wickets at an average of 12.92. He has two five-wicket hauls while his best bowling figures are 5/3.