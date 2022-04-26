FBR Creates New Directorate for Digital Invoicing and Analysis of Business Owners

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday created a new Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis to integrate the whole supply chain including manufacturers, dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers.

In this connection, the FBR issued a notification here on Tuesday. According to the notification, in pursuance of Section 30CA of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, a new Inland Revenue field formation namely Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis, Islamabad has been created with its Headquarters in Islamabad.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Japan to Enhance Cooperation in Information & Technology

Director-General, Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis shall report to the Chairman, FBR through Member (IR-Operations), the notification added.