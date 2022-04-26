FBR Creates New Directorate for Digital Invoicing and Analysis of Business Owners

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday created a new Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis to integrate the whole supply chain including manufacturers, dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers.
In this connection, the FBR issued a notification here on Tuesday. According to the notification, in pursuance of Section 30CA of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, a new Inland Revenue field formation namely Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis, Islamabad has been created with its Headquarters in Islamabad.
Director-General, Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis shall report to the Chairman, FBR through Member (IR-Operations), the notification added.