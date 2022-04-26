“Imported Hakumat Namanzoor” Becomes Biggest Twitter Trend in World History

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to officially acquire social media giant Twitter for $44 billion. At first, it seemed like the social network would politely decline the offer, but a few days later, it turns out that Twitter has officially been sold off for $44 billion.

Musk is completely taking over Twitter and plans to promote free speech on the platform.

In the wake of Musk’s takeover, “#ImportedHakumatNamanzoor” has become the biggest trend on Twitter as analyzed by Tweet Binder. As shown by the analyst’s report, the Twitter trend has more than 106 million tweets in total at the time of writing.

The trend has been ongoing for over a week and still continues to be one of the biggest ever analyzed in Tweet Binder.

Now that @elonmusk has purchased Twitter, we feel it's a great time to share Twitter stats about the hashtag #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور maybe the biggest trend ever analyzed in Tweet Binder. 106,433,419 tweets!! pic.twitter.com/ppSGpb57Py — Tweet Binder (@TweetBinder) April 25, 2022

The trend, originally kicked off by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, calls out alleged intervention by the US, hence the moniker “imported government”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also launched a website around the same hashtag called “Namanzoor”. The website’s purpose is to secure donations from PTI supporters around the globe and promote the “#ImportedHakumatNamanzoor” trend.