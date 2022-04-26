PCB Promises to Address Concerns of PSL Franchises Over New Leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the board will soon contact the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises and share the details of the PSL-like Pakistan Junior League and women’s league.

Speaking to the media, PCB Director Media, Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, said, “It is a matter of opinion and the PCB will speak with the franchises to update them on the philosophy, background, advantages, and positives of JPL and women’s league.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the franchise owners were taken into confidence regarding the new PCB developments and the owners said that holding other events with the PSL will damage the brand.

They had also decided to raise the issue in a meeting with the PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, but later they agreed to send a joint letter. They have also asked to finalize the accounts details of the fifth and sixth editions of PSL.

While responding to a question regarding the accounts that were not finalized due to some legal issues, Burney said “PCB has already shared details on event revenues of PSL 5 and 6 with the franchises.”

Earlier in March, the PCB chairman had claimed that every franchise of the cricket league had made a profit of PKR 90 crore during the seventh edition but the franchise owners had said that such a claim is baseless until the accounts have not been finalized.

When the PCB Director was asked regarded the event expenses, he replied that the board has already submitted the details but it will take almost three months for the reconciliation process.

“On the event expenses, it can take up to 90 days for the reconciliation process as various invoices and bills have to be submitted. In this regard, certain information from a few teams is awaited.”