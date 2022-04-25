PCB and PSL Franchises Not on Same Page Again on Pakistan Junior League

Since Pakistan Super League’s inception in 2016, the franchises have remained in a constant tussle with the Pakistan Cricket Board, and both the parties are reportedly at odds once again when the cricket board announced PSL-like Pakistan Junior League.

According to the details, the cricket board and stakeholders had reached an agreement following the implementation of the new financial model but after the recent developments, the differences have begun to appear between the parties.

Earlier this month, PCB chairman, Ramiz announced the junior league but franchises owners claimed that they were not taken into confidence and it would damage the PSL brand.

In a statement, Ramiz had said “I am thrilled and excited that after days of hard work and planning, we have today released the Expression of Interest document for the Pakistan Junior League, the first-ever international league of its kind in the world, the first edition of which we plan to organize this year in October.”

The owner had also claimed that they had planned to discuss the issue with Ramiz Raja in a meeting but later on, they decided to register their concerns in a joint letter.

The PCB has also invited the interested parties for the Title Sponsorship, Live-Streaming, Category Sponsorships, and Team Franchises.