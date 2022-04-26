Xiaomi Unveils GamePad Elite With Steam Support

On Monday, Xiaomi introduced the GamePad Elite Edition controller to the world. The controller comes with various features such as somatosensory controls and even supports the Steam platform.

Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition controller comes in white and features the A/B/X/Y control keys tested thoroughly with a minimum of 1,000,000 presses.

The controller comes with two large joysticks and a linear trigger button. It comes with a built-in InvenSense 6-axis gyroscope sensor with somatosensory controls. The sensor allows players to experience in-game sensations.

The controller supports Windows and the Steam gaming platform. It comes with a Nordic chip and Bluetooth v5.0 for seamless wireless connectivity. A 2.4G wireless receiver also comes with the controller.

Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition controller can be connected to smart TVs, Android phones, and Android tablets. It also comes with a bracket that can be attached to any smartphone.

The controller retails for only $61 but will go on crowdfunding for $50, starting from April 27.