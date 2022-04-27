Avail Affordable Car Financing Deal with MCB Car4U

With a plethora of new manufacturers and a variety of car models, there has never been a better time for Pakistani auto enthusiasts to purchase a new car.

Regrettably, external factors such as the pandemic, semi-conductor shortages, and fluctuating exchange rates, have resulted in frequent price hikes which have made the dream of a new car far from the reach of most.

As a leading bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank aims to bridge this gap and help car enthusiasts purchase the automobile of their choice through access to affordable car financing solutions.

One such solution is the bank’s patented car financing loan facility, MCB Car4U. It offers auto financing to salaried individuals, self-employed professionals, agriculturists, foreign remittance recipients, fixed deposit holders, and pensioners.

Moreover, customers can also add their spouse’s income and increase their loan amount.

This year, MCB Bank is celebrating its 75th Anniversary and 75 long years of serving its valued customers.

To commemorate this achievement and reward the loyalty and support of the Pakistani public, MCB Bank is offering exclusive benefits to all Car4U customers who apply for a new loan during the months of April and May 2022.

These benefits include a 75% discounted processing fee (25% rebate), discounted markup rate of 1 Year KIBOR + 3.75%, and an insurance rate of 1.75% (without tracker)*. That’s not all, the deal gets even better with free fuel up to Rs.7,500**!

In addition to these exclusive offerings, MCB Bank has also partnered with Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited and Changan Autos to provide further differentiated benefits on popular car brands.

For Suzuki lovers, the Bank has a deal that provides affordability in installments coupled with monetary benefits such as free registration, buy-back guarantees by Pak Suzuki, and preferred delivery.

Similarly, customers can avail priority delivery for a feature-packed Changan Alsvin along with other exciting promotions.

It’s high time to make your move, whether it is upgrading your current car or owning your 1st car! Head over to your nearest MCB Bank branch or visit the MCB Bank website or call the MCB Contact Center @ 111-000-622 for more details.

*With accidental death and injury coverage of up to PKR 750,000 and PKR 75,000 respectively.

**One time only.