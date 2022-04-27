Pakistan to Host International Conference on Sports Tourism

Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit-Baltistan will host a three-day international conference on promoting sports tourism in the country from September 23-25.

which will follow a visit to Hunza to watch cultural events including a polo match.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr. Ataullah Shah, will be the convener, Associate Dean of the faculty of science, Dr. Tasawwar Baig, will be the secretary of the conference, and other speakers from the US, Germany, Malaysia, European Union will also participate in the conference.

The theme of the conference will be mountain sports, adventure sports and tourism, hard and soft sports tourism, sports tourism league, anti-doping laws, sports tourism development, impact sports tourism, health, environment, economics, and sports events management.

Sports tourism is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country while the northern areas are ideal spots as they have five peaks above 8,000 meters and more than 100 peaks above 7,000 meters.

Every year since 1936, Chitral hosts the Shandur Polo Festival as thousands of people from around the world visit the country for once in a lifetime experience.

The region also hosts skating events during the winter season and it can become an ideal place for ice hockey events.