Here’s the Schedule for Round 4 of English County Championship

As many as nine Pakistani players are set to be in action in the fourth round of the 2022 County Championship. The high-octane fourth round clashes of the competition will commence on 28 April as the teams look to continue their journey to be crowned champions of County cricket.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars’ Coach Rates Shaheen and Haris Above Bumrah

Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, and stylish opening batter, Shan Masood, will be looking to continue their rich vein of form and help their sides register yet another victory while the likes of Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan will be looking to bounce back quickly after poor performances with the bat in the previous two matches.

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Haris Rauf, and Zafar Gohar put in decent shifts in the previous match and will be looking to come good for their respective sides once again.

The former international left-arm seamer, Mohammad Amir, is also set to make his comeback to first-class cricket and he will be looking to get off to a flying start as he takes the red ball in his hand once again. Amir’s inclusion in the line-up will depend on his arrival and fitness.

Hasan Ali was sensational in the previous round as he picked up 9 wickets in the match, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings as Lancashire registered their second consecutive victory in the competition. Hasan will now face his fellow teammate, Mohammad Abbas, as Lancashire take on Hampshire. Abbas was on the money in the previous match as he picked up 4 wickets.

Shan Masood registered history as he scored back-to-back double centuries in the County Championship. He will be looking to continue his astonishing run and push for a place in the national team. Masood will be in action as Derbyshire take on Glamorgan at Derby.

ALSO READ Major Changes Expected in PCB’s New Central Contracts List

Haris Rauf will be in action as Yorkshire take on Kent in the first division match while Azhar, Shaheen, and Rizwan will be in action in division two matches. Azhar’s Worcestershire will take on Nottinghamshire, Shaheen’s Middlesex will face Leicestershire, and Rizwan’s Sussex will lock horns with Durham.

Here is the fourth round schedule: