Apple Rolls Out Much-Awaited Self Service iPhone Repairs

In November 2021, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program with over 200 genuine Apple parts and repair tools for the iPhone 12, 13, and SE 2022. The program has officially been kick-started in the United States allowing users to order and easily DIY repair their devices.

iPhone owners can place an order for required parts from the official Apple Self Service Repair Store. They can also send in their old parts for store credit. Apple is also providing users the option to rent out repair tools for $49 per week.

The shop features displays, batteries, speakers, camera modules, SIM trays, Taptic engines, and other miscellaneous items including screws and bolts. Prices for these items vary.

The iPhone 13 display bundle, for example, comes with the display, screw kit, adhesive, and security screws, and costs $269.95. A spare battery bundle costs $70.99. Sending in older components such as displays will get a user $33.60 in store credit while an old battery will get $24.15 worth of store credit.

Apple notes that the service is “intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices.” The company also cleared that repairing a phone with parts received via the service will not void the warranty but hardware damages that occur during the repair process will not be entertained.

Users are free to contact the Self Service Repair Store support via online chat or phone to help with any part of the repairs.

The company also highlighted that the service will soon cover Macs and will be expanded to additional regions, specifically Europe by the end of this year.