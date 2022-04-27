Poco F4 GT Launched With Flagship Specs and 120W Fast Charging

Poco recently unveiled the F4 GT with a flagship chipset and higher charging speed. The phone is the global variant of the Redmi K50 Gaming and will be widely available from April 28.

Design & Display

Poco F4 GT comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 10-bit panel, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz with high-frequency PWM dimming.

Similar to previous GT models, the F4 GT is specially designed with the needs of gamers in mind and provides additional controls via shoulder buttons. The rear of the phone also sports RGB backlighting that can be used for notifications, as a battery charge indicator, and during gaming.

The phone comes with an angled USB-C cable, which is more comfortable to use while holding the phone horizontally when gaming.

The phone is available in Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow colors.

Internals & Storage

Poco F4 GT comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with LiquidCool 3.0 technology that comes with two vapor chambers for cooling. For comparison, its predecessor F3 used LiquidCool 1.0.

The F4 GT will come with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM variations and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device boots Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Camera

Poco F4 GT comes with a triple camera setup at the rear and is equipped with two Sony image sensors. The phone has a 64 MP 1/1.73″ IMX686 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro camera. A flicker sensor is also present that eliminates flickers when capturing photos.

A second Sony 20 MP IMX596 sensor is located inside the punch holed selfie cutout.

Battery & Pricing

Poco F4 GT is the fastest charging handset from the company with a 4,700mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge system. The battery can be charged 100% within 17 minutes. The phone also comes with a special mode that allows charging while playing, generating less heat. The mode can fully charge the battery within 27 minutes.

The company is offering premium after-sale services by giving users one free screen repair within the first 6-months of ownership. The phone also comes with 2-months of free YouTube premium.

The base variant with 8/128GB will retail for €600 and the 12/256Gb for €700.

Within the first week of sales, the company is offering an early bird discount of €100.

