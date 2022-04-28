Federal Ombudsman Chides Civil Aviation Authority Over Mismanagement at Islamabad Airport

Federal Ombudsman chides Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) over mismanagement in handling luggage of overseas passengers at Islamabad international airport and directed taking disciplinary action against the delinquents.

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi taking cognizance of complaints against the management of Islamabad International Airport regarding the late release/ mishandling of baggage of Overseas Passengers, had constituted a team of senior officers to investigate the issue at Islamabad International Airport and submit a report. The committee submitted its preliminary report after listening to the complaints of the public, witnessing the entire process of baggage handling of overseas passengers, and holding a meeting with the management of the Airport.

The team noted a number of complaints from overseas passengers of international flights coming from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and other countries. The team observed that overseas and domestic passengers are forced to wait for hours to get their luggage due to the mismanagement of luggage handling staff of different companies. It also noted the difficulties of overseas passengers who had to wait for hours in long queues along with their children at immigration counters. It was noted that although there were 40 counters only 11 were operational due to a shortage of staff.

The team observed that due to less staff and an inadequate number of vehicles for luggage handling the release of luggage was being hampered. The Federal Ombudsman taking a serious view of the situation has directed the DG Civil Aviation to conduct an inquiry to fix responsibility and take disciplinary action against the relevant personnel/contractors. He also directed to take immediate remedial measures to ensure early delivery of luggage to the incoming passengers.

The inspection team also observed a lack of seating arrangements for the passengers at the airport who had no option but to sit on the floor. It also noted non-provision of the yellow vaccine and a shortage of wheelchairs for the handicapped.

The team also inspected the One Window Facilitation Desk where representatives of 12 agencies remain present round-the-clock but complaint registers were not being maintained by most agencies. The Ombudsman called upon the heads of CAA, FIA, PIA, and other relevant agencies to inquire into the issues and take immediate necessary measures for resolution of the issues.