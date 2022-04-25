PIA Inaugurates its First Engineering Hangar at Islamabad Airport

The CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Marshal (retd.) Arshad Malik, inaugurated its first engineering hangar at the New Islamabad International Airport yesterday.

The hangar has been named ‘Nur Khan Engineering Complex’ after the head of PIA’s golden era, the late Air Marshal Nur Khan, and will be used for the regular maintenance work and repairs of the PIA aircraft in Islamabad.

It will greatly lower the cost of sending PIA’s planes to Karachi for maintenance.

Malik said that PIA is expanding its presence at Islamabad airport to meet its future challenges and requirements.

ALSO READ Govt to Include 82 Lac Beneficiaries Disqualified by PTI Govt in BISP Again

“Most of the PIA operations are being shifted to the north due to passengers’ demand,” he added.

Furthermore, the aircraft’s positioning expenses and flights pressures will be greatly reduced by the establishment of the complex, the CEO said.

Malik also paid tribute to his predecessor, Nur Khan, as the national carrier had made significant progress during his era.

ALSO READ Twitter Begins Deal Talks with Elon Musk Amid Shareholder Pressure

In other news, Malik recently inaugurated the installation of a state-of-the-art Airbus A320 simulator at PIA’s Simulator Complex at the PIA Training Center (PTC) in Karachi.

PIA tweeted, “The simulator, the first of its kind in the region, will raise the training standards of hundreds of Pakistani pilots and save valuable forex”.

CEO @amarshadmalik inaugurates the installation of state-of-the-art @Airbus A320 simulator at PIA's Simulator Complex at PTC #Karachi. The sim, the 1st of its kind in the region, will raise the training standards of 100s of Pak pilots & save valuable forex@L3HarrisTech pic.twitter.com/QDO7NiuOsX — PIA (@Official_PIA) April 23, 2022

The simulator will facilitate safer, and cost-effective training for the local airlines and it will lead to a significant reduction in the amount of money they spend on training their pilots overseas.