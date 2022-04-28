Mohsin Mushtaq Appointed Additional Secretary Incharge MoITT

Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna took charge as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) on Wednesday.

He is preceded by Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajput who was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Sindh few days ago.

ALSO READ MoITT Calls on SUPARCO and Aviation Division for Starlink Licensing Issue

Chandna is an officer of Pakistan Administrator Service with blend of experience in government service as well as development sector. He has worked for the government of Pakistan for over 33 years and has also worked for USAID in Pakistan for over a year.

He holds the degree of Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago and Masters in Business Administration from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.