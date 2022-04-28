Mushtaq Ahmed Responds to Jos Buttler for Acknowledging His Efforts

Former Pakistan leg-spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, has responded to England batter, Jos Buttler’s comment in the Indian Premier League and said that he is thankful to the aggressive batter for remembering his services.

In a video message, Mushtaq said, “I am grateful that Buttler mentioned my name in an interview. I have been coaching the England cricket team for six years. Butler still remembers that. I am thankful for that.”

Recently, in a casual chat with fellow teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, the hard hitter batter credited former Pakistan cricketer, Mushtaq Ahmed, for identifying his flaws and assisting him in improving his game.

Currently, Buttler is the leading runs scorer in the ongoing IPL 2022. the England batter has scored 499 runs at an average of 71.28 including two fifties and three centuries in eight innings.

Mushtaq further said that they did technical work with Buttler and the rest is his hard work but it is nice when you work with someone and they remember it.

“We did technical work with Buttler, and after that, the player has to work hard. I have just talked to Buttler and thanked him for remembering me. It gives you pleasure when you work with someone, and then they appreciate your work,” he added.

England and Wales Cricket Board appointed Mushtaq as spin-bowling coach in 2008 and during his tenure, England won the T20 World Cup in 2010 and three consecutive Ashes. His major success as bowling coach was to use Graeme Swann as the lead spin bowler for the England cricket team.