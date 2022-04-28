PTA Bans Illegal Housing Projects from Advertising on Social Media Platforms

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had prohibited all illegal housing societies and housing projects from advertising their businesses and projects on digital and social media platforms.

It will also take action under the law against all housing projects and societies advertising on social media platforms without the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the concerned regulator.

The PTA has issued this warning after being contacted by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) under the direction issued by the Lahore High Court in a written petition vide its order on 30 March regarding the controlling of advertisements of illegal housing societies on digital and social media.

It has warned all such housing societies that are operating without the NOCs of the concerned authorities to refrain from advertising their illegal businesses on social media platforms, and non-compliance will result in the PTA initiating action as per its mandate under the law.