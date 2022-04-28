Unprecedented Heatwave Set to Break Records in Pakistan and India

Several bordering cities of Pakistan and India are facing an unprecedented heatwave, with record-breaking April temperatures expected to touch 50 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The extreme temperatures not only pose serious threats to the health of millions of people but the harvest of wheat in the region as well.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, this week, a heat dome, similar to the one that sent temperatures soaring over the Pacific Northwest last year, has formed over the region.

Pakistan, on Tuesday, was hotter than half of the world with Dadu, the 11th largest city in the Sindh province, experiencing 47 degrees Celsius.

The city witnessed its hottest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere so far in 2022 as a result of the heatwave, which according to the US Storm Watch (USW), is intensifying in bordering countries.

#Pakistan topped at a blistering 47C (116.6F) today. This is the hottest temperature observed in the Northern Hemisphere so far in 2022. It is going to get even hotter later this week. pic.twitter.com/1LLb2OVaBS — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) April 26, 2022

The USW forecasted that the temperature in the region is going to get hotter, and the potentially deadly heatwave will last through the end of the month.

“Pakistan and India have been gripped by record heat since March and it’s about to get a whole lot worse. National record highs will be threatened as temperatures soar to near 50 degrees Celsius (122F),” the US Storm Watch predicted.

Such severe heatwaves aren’t normally registered in the region until May and June, but scientists have long warned that because of climate change, they will become more common even before and after the hottest months in the coming decades.