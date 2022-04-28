All You Need to Know About Pakistan’s Cheapest New Electric Car

Pakistanis have shown their appreciation for cheap electric vehicles (EVs) such as Wuling Honguang Mini EV and Changan Lumin Corn, despite their unavailability in the country.

This is an indication that Pakistan could possibly be a promising market for good-quality mini EVs. Realizing that, Nayyar Private Limited has decided to launch a budget EV in Pakistan called Rinco Aria.

Rinco Aria is a subcompact all-electric hatchback that has no direct competitors in Pakistan. However, in terms of dimensions, it competes with Suzuki Alto, United Bravo, and Prince Pearl.

This unique-looking EV has garnered a lot of interest due to its value proposition. Here’s what Rincon Aria offers:

Performance

It has a single electric motor that produces 19 horsepower (hp) and 75 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The motor is mounted in the rear and powers the rear wheels only.

It has a 17 kWh battery pack which — as per the company’s claims — allows for a maximum range of 200 kilometers. It has two drive modes — eco and sport. In eco mode, the car can reach a top speed of 60 km/h, while in sport mode, it reaches a max speed of up to 100 km/h.

It has McPherson strut suspension up front and torsion bar coil-spring suspension in the back. It also has 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology.

Features

Rinco Aria offers several basic features such as:

Immobilizer System

Powered Windows

Keyless Entry

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

Digital Instrument Cluster

Smart Infotainment System with Apple Carplay Connectivity

Manual AC

Aesthetics and Practicality

Rincon Aria’s exterior profile is rounded and smooth. It has circular headlights and taillights, and smooth bumpers, which allows for a modern, yet subdued look. It has seven paint options, namely:

Fruit Green

Future Gray

Lava Red

Pearl White

White Peach

Happy Blue

Cocoa Powder

The interior looks fashionable and reasonably roomy for four passengers including two adults up front and two children at the back. The rear seats have ISO fix child seat anchor points, while the luggage space is tiny. However, owners can extend it by folding down the back seat.

Price and Availability

Here are some useful particulars about Rinco Aria:

Price Rs 2.4 million Booking Amount Rs. 1.2 million Warranty 5 Years/Unlimited Miles Delivery Time 4 to 5 Months

For now, Rinco Aria is only offered in Pakistan as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle imported from China. Furthermore, since it is a new product, aftersales services, and parts availability would be uncertain.

Apart from that, Rinco Aria seems to have all the ingredients to become the best-selling EV in Pakistan.