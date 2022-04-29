AB de Villiers Still Gets Nightmares About Facing Shoaib Akhtar

Former South Africa captain and legendary batter, AB de Villiers, has recently opened up about facing Pakistan right-arm pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, who became the world’s fastest bowler in cricket history twenty years ago.

The former Pakistan pacer bowled the world’s fastest ball in the history of cricket.

While celebrating the 20-year anniversary, Cricket Australia wrote, “On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores!”

Former Australia all-rounder was quick to respond to the Tweet and shared a video of the delivery he had faced at Brisbane, GABA with an interesting comment about Akhtar and pace, “What a way to spend my 21st [email protected] was so good and so bloody fast!!,” Watson wrote.

What a way to spend my 21st birthday!! 😳😳😳@shoaib100mph was so good and so bloody fast!! https://t.co/gW0x1qUDdV — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, former South African legendary batter AB de Villiers also commented on the searing delivery and said Akhtar still gives him nightmares “Oh man! I still get nightmares,” he retweeted.

Shoaib Akhtar was truly a nightmare for the world’s top-class batters at any surface. Akhtar played 46 Tests, and 163 ODIs for Pakistan and took 178 and 246 wickets respectively. He also featured in 15 T20Is where he took 19 wickets.