Shane Watson Recalls How Shoaib Akhtar Terrorized Him on 21st Birthday [Video]

Cricket Australia shared a flashback from 20 years ago when Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar bowled a 100 mph delivery to Shane Watson. The Australian batter has recalled the ball as a memorable yet stunning part of his 21st birthday.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Gets Hundreds of Mentions in Response to ICC’s Tweet on Shane Watson

24 years ago, Shoaib Akhtar became the first-ever bowler to cross the 100 mph barrier as he delivered the ball at lightning speed. On the receiving end was Australian batter, Shane Watson, celebrating his 21st birthday. Thus, Shoaib Akhtar not only made Shane Watson’s big day memorable but also horrific, as facing the world’s fastest delivery is a nightmare for any batter.

Shane Watson shared the clip of iconic delivery on his Twitter account, praising Shoaib Akhtar for phenomenal bowling. Australian batter also declared the experience as an unparalleled way to celebrate the 21st birthday.

What a way to spend my 21st birthday!! 😳😳😳@shoaib100mph was so good and so bloody fast!! https://t.co/gW0x1qUDdV — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 27, 2022

While Shane Watson had an unforgettable time facing the fastest delivery ever bowled at the time, his teammate Michael Bevan seems glad to have witnessed the scene from the other end.

ALSO READ Salim Malik Makes a Shocking Claim About Pakistan’s Grea test Fast Bowling Duo