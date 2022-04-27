Shane Watson Recalls How Shoaib Akhtar Terrorized Him on 21st Birthday [Video]

Published Apr 27, 2022

Cricket Australia shared a flashback from 20 years ago when Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar bowled a 100 mph delivery to Shane Watson. The Australian batter has recalled the ball as a memorable yet stunning part of his 21st birthday.

24 years ago, Shoaib Akhtar became the first-ever bowler to cross the 100 mph barrier as he delivered the ball at lightning speed. On the receiving end was Australian batter, Shane Watson, celebrating his 21st birthday. Thus, Shoaib Akhtar not only made Shane Watson’s big day memorable but also horrific, as facing the world’s fastest delivery is a nightmare for any batter.

Shane Watson shared the clip of iconic delivery on his Twitter account, praising Shoaib Akhtar for phenomenal bowling. Australian batter also declared the experience as an unparalleled way to celebrate the 21st birthday.

While Shane Watson had an unforgettable time facing the fastest delivery ever bowled at the time, his teammate Michael Bevan seems glad to have witnessed the scene from the other end.

