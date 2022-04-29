Federal Board to Launch AI-Based Digital Learning in Classrooms

The Federal Board of Education has signed an agreement with the Knowledge Platform, Tele Taleem, and Robotics to improve the performance of educational institutions in Islamabad and start a “blended learning project,” which will integrate traditional classroom and digital learning approaches.

ALSO READ Tesla Loses Over $100 Billion in Market Value Following Twitter Acquisition

This collaboration will allow the Learn Smart Classroom project to be implemented in 80 schools. Over the course of three years, as many as 80 classrooms will be added to the “blended learning” program. The platform will have an artificial intelligence-enabled cloud-based learning management system and an offline learning management system integrated with it.

ALSO READ Banks to Remain Open This Saturday

The Federal Board of Education also intends to swiftly address the challenges of teaching and non-teaching faculty, as well as public educational institutions. Fees charged to youngsters over the last four years, bank accounts, hostels, and graduation money will all be audited. Embezzlement allegations will also be investigated.