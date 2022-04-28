Banks to Remain Open This Saturday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed the customers that all banks and their branches shall remain open on Saturday, 30 April 2022

It is clarified that all banks and their branches shall remain open on Saturday, 30 April 2022, in line with SBP’s instructions embodied in BPRD Circular Letter No. 11 of 13 April 2022.

In the wake of public holidays announced by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr from 2 to 5 May 2022, the general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday, 30 April 2022. Further, banks have also been advised to ensure 24/7 availability of Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) such as ATMs, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, etc., during these eid holidays.