Minister Lauds Success of Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmud Friday lauded the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy and hoped that the country would start motherboard assembly by 2023.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a briefing session on Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy. He also appreciated the progress on the implementation of the localization plan.

The minister said that there is a need to establish an R&D center for the transfer of technology and skill development pertaining to the mobile manufacturing sector. He added that this would enhance the footprint of the mobile manufacturing industry in the competitive export market.

While underlining the main features of the Policy, Engineering Development Board CEO told the minister that the government had introduced a mobile manufacturing policy to encourage and attract manufacturers to establish their units in Pakistan. He informed that more than 30 companies have been issued MDM authorization enabling them to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. The companies include renowned brands such as Samsung, Nokia, and Oppo.

He informed that the policy had attracted investment to the tune of $76 million along with direct employment opportunities for thousands of people. The meeting was informed that a whopping 7.16 million mobile sets were produced locally in January-March 2022 as compared to 0.61 million commercial imports in the same period.