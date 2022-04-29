OnePlus Launches 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus recently unveiled two new handsets – the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The 10R is simply the international version of the OnePlus Ace that launched in China a week ago and features slight modifications.

OnePlus 10R

Design & Display

OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2412px AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch response rate of 720Hz.

Internals & Storage

OnePlus 10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. The phone has a built-in 3D Passive Cooling System with the joint largest in a OnePlus smartphone.

The phone boots the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. The brand promises 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Camera

The phone comes with a triple-camera setup that comes with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with a Sony IMX766 1/1.56″ sensor, paired with an 8MP fixed-focus ultra-wide and a 2MP dedicated macro sensor.

While the front features a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

OnePlus 10R features two variants with different battery charging capacities. Both versions come with a Customized Smart Charging Chip and feature OnePlus’ Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Healing Technology that prevents battery degradation.

One of the 10R comes with the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which has a 4,500mAh battery and a 150W USB-C Charger. The battery can be fully charged within just 17 minutes.

While the regular version comes with 80W SUPERVOOC and a 5,000mAh battery that can be completely charged within 32 minutes.

The smartphone is priced as follows:

Standard 80W 8/128GB version – $512

Standard 80W 12/256GB version – $565

150W 10R 12/256GB version – $576

OnePlus 10R Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max CPU: Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G610 MC6

Mali-G610 MC6 OS: Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1

Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.7 inches, Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+

6.7 inches, Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory RAM: 8GB or 12GB Internal: 128GB or 256GB Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚ (ultra wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front: 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Sierra Black, Forest Green

Sierra Black, Forest Green Fingerprint Sensor: Under the display, Optical

Under the display, Optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh Fast charging 80W (regular version)/ 4500 mAh Fast charging 150W (150W version)

Li-Po 5000 mAh Fast charging 80W (regular version)/ 4500 mAh Fast charging 150W (150W version) Price: $512 – $576

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Design & Display

The phone features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz, as compared to the 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of the Nord CE 2.

Internals & Storage

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a Snapdragon 695 paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.

Camera

The phone comes with a 64MP primary module and dual 2MP secondary sensors. The selfie camera features a 16MP lens.

Battery & Pricing

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support.

The phone retails for $262 for the 6/128GB variant and $288 for the 8/128GB model.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications