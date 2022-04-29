Utility Stores Corporation’s Ramadan Relief Package to Continue Till Chand Raat

The management of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced that the Ramadan Relief Package will be available on all utility stores across the country till Chand Raat.

ALSO READ Utility Stores Fail to Integrate FBR’s POS System

Spokesperson USC said that the federal government has announced Eid holidays, but despite of official holidays the USC has issued a notification to open stores till Chand Raat for the convenience of consumers. Now all utility stores across the country will remain open till moon night and the supply of subsidized items has been ensured.

There has been no increase in the prices of any item under the Ramadan Relief Package and no increase in prices since the beginning of the package, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ USC Reduces Flour and Sugar Prices on PM’s Orders

USC has also issued a notification to pay honorarium equal to one initial basic salary for the employees of Utility Stores Corporation for performing additional duties during the Ramadan Relief Package.

Over 10 million families have so far benefited from Utility Stores Corporation’s Ramadan Relief Package.