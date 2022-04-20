USC Reduces Flour and Sugar Prices on PM’s Orders

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced the reduction of the price of a 10 kg bag of flour from Rs. 550 to Rs. 400 in Punjab under a major relief package for Ramadan.

He had chaired an urgent meeting to discuss a reduction in the prices of food items and ordered a reduction in the price of sugar — from Rs. 85 per kg to Rs. 70 — at Ramadan Bazaars and Utility Stores until Eid-ul-Fitr.

Correspondingly, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has lowered the sugar and flour rates. USC spokesperson announced that the price of sugar had been reduced by Rs. 15 per kg besides a special reduction on 10 kg bag of flour. Sugar will now be sold for Rs. 70 a kg at all the utility stores, and 10 kg and 20 kg bags of flour will cost Rs. 400 and Rs. 800 respectively.

While the prices of other subsidized items are unchanged, the spokesperson stated that buyers are to produce a copy of their national ID card to avail of the subsidy on USC food items and the government’s Ramadan Relief Package.

PM Sharif had told the provinces to match their flour and sugar rates and directed the Government of Punjab to facilitate the Governments of Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in setting their prices. He had also announced that the Federal Government would make additional payments to the Government of Balochistan to help it lower the flour and sugar rates in the province.