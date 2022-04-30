6G May Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Several countries are switching to 5G technology as the tech was established over time. However, with that proving to be successful, many are looking to soon move to 6G already. Tech companies and even governments have taken a keen interest in the matter.

6G connectivity has performance requirements that include a peak data rate of 1 Tbps, latency of under 100 µs, etc. Compared to the current networking technology, 6G can deliver 50 times higher peak data rates and reduce latency by 10 times.

Governments such as that of South Korea are especially interested in the future of networking technology. The Presidential Transition Committee said:

When it comes to future economic growth drivers, the current government is focusing on non-memory chip, future cars and biotech, and healthcare. The new government is planning to add 6G communications, secondary battery, display, defense and aerospace, advanced nuclear power plant, and digital content.

Many are aiming to develop 6G prototypes by 2026 so that the technology can be easily commercialized by the late 2020s. However, the South Korean government is eager to perfect the tech and wants it done as soon as possible.

A lot of research and developmental work still needs to be done before 6G technology is perfected. However, progress is steady and the plans of the South Korean government may become a reality quite soon.