International Islamic University Announces Eid Holidays

The International Islamic University of Islamabad has announced that all of its “Constituent Units will remain closed from 2nd May 2022 to 6th May 2022 (Monday to Friday) in connection with Eid Ul Fitr 2022”.

The holiday announcement has been approved by the Islamic University’s President.

Eid Ul Fitr is right around the corner after an unexpectedly hot Ramadan. The first day of Eid is expected to be on Tuesday next week May 3, 2022.

The government of Pakistan announced the schedule for the Eid holidays earlier this week and it includes four days. The 4-day holiday will begin May 2 (Monday) and last until May 5 (Thursday). The notification was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before being shared with the public.

Some sources say that the Prime Minister was originally sent a three-day holiday request, but he approved four days instead.