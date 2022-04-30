President Asks HEC to Curb Student Harassment and Racism at Quaid-i-Azam University

President Dr. Arif Alvi has requested the Higher Education Commission (HEC) as well as the Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) to take steps against student harassment and racial profiling on Balochistan campuses.

The president’s move came on Friday after he heard the Balochi students’ plea against ethnic profiling through a written petition in compliance with the Islamabad High Court’s Order on April 8, 2022. The plea asks the president/chancellor of QAU to take action against harassment and racism. A report was also submitted before the court.

The court hearings took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad and were attended by QAU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali as well as the Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior Muhammad Ayub Chaudhary, and Advocate Imaan Zainab Hazir.

The president took the opportunity to talk about how terrorism had resurfaced in Pakistan and is a cause for concern. He said that counter-terrorism efforts are essential for peace and stability, but should be carried out with utmost care so it doesn’t isolate or profile any segment of the Pakistani population, especially Balochi students.

He also informed VC QAU that there was a general sense of deprivation and isolation among Balochi students and that such sentiments should be addressed with more care. He advised setting up a proactive program of activities and debates among students so they can talk about any obstacles or issues at the campus.