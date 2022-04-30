PUBG MOBILE Embodies the Spirit of Ramadan With Iftar Drives Across Pakistan

The country’s leading online battle royale game, PUBG MOBILE, celebrated the blessed month of Ramadan with fans from across Pakistan. PUBG MOBILE undertook a number of good deeds, like food distribution drives across six cities to truly embody the spirit of sharing, and invited influencers to Iftar with fans. As a part of the campaign, the battle royale platform organized a consumer engagement experience with marketing activation vehicles and invited fans to celebrate together.

The PUBG MOBILE Ramadan campaign was elevated to even greater heights with the participation of social media influencer, Junaid Akram in the Iftar distribution activity in Karachi. Other top gaming influencers joined the Ramadan activities in the other cities. PUBG MOBILE also released Digital Video Commercials as a part of its Ramadan campaign that spread the message of togetherness and reminds viewers of the true meaning of the blessed month – being there for each other – with the slogan, “Squad up for Treasure”. It is a reminder that service to others is a reward in itself. PUBG MOBILE also released a short web series that tells the inspiring story of four friends who use the power of togetherness and teamwork to navigate life’s ups and downs.

Ramadan is a time for reflecting upon wisdom and guidance and providing support to others. It is a time when families gather, friends meet for iftar, and meals are enjoyed together. It’s the perfect opportunity to advance opportunities and prosperity for people everywhere. PUBG MOBILE understands the significance of togetherness in a post-covid world and invites fans to practice kindness and compassion.

In a statement to the press, Country Head, Tencent, Mr. Khawar Naeem commented,

The blessed month of Ramadan reminds us of the importance of sharing with others, and that is why we have held Iftar drives across six cities with free food distribution and fun times with fans and influencers. PUBG MOBILE enthusiasts are the reason why we are dedicated to continuing leading the online battle royale space in Pakistan, and arranging even more fun events for them, going forward.

PUBG MOBILE continues to be at the forefront of innovation and a leader in promoting and encouraging eSports growth across Pakistan. It offers players a creative outlet on an international stage, and the unique opportunity for players to turn their passion into successful careers.