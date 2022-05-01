Zong Brings Special IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles on Eid

Zong 4G continues its legacy of bringing the best calling offers for its international callers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by introducing new International Direct Dial (IDD) Mobily bundles for Saudi Arabia.

Under these special IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily bundles, customers from different walks of life may subscribe to a package of their choice according to their budget and requirements. Zong 4G’s prepaid customers can subscribe to Bundles for PKR 100+taxes and PKR 250+taxes to get 15 and 40 call minutes respectively for one week.

While both postpaid and prepaid customers of Zong 4G can get 90 and 250 call minutes for one month by subscribing to special Monthly Bundles for PKR 500+taxes and PKR 1,000+ taxes respectively.

For activation of these special IDD bundles, Zong subscribers can dial *6911#. Alternatively, the bundles can also be subscribed to by visiting the official website while customers may get the bundles on Zong’s online shop.

“The offer will assist Pakistanis to stay in touch with their loved ones living in Saudi Arabia. Continuing to address the needs of our customers, we will continue to expand our International Dialing portfolio for our clients by offering more innovative products and services,” Shared the spokesperson of Zong 4G.

Zong’s unrivaled international dialing has allowed Pakistanis to stay in touch with friends and family living abroad. These bundles have been a major help to Pakistani in cross-border communication, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.